India to boost trade ties with East African Community

Arusha. India and the East African Community (EAC) are set to boost trade and investments.

Already a joint conference has been proposed by the two sides to fast-track the agenda.

“We are open to investment and there are opportunities which we can explore together,” said the EAC secretary general Liberat Mfumukeko.

He cited ICT, agriculture and capacity building as among the sectors EAC wanted India to invest in.

To accentuate this, potential investors from South Asia would be linked to the East African Business Council (EABC). The Arusha-based EABC is an apex body of private sector associations and corporates for the region and has an observer status with EAC.

Ambassador Mfumukeko made the pledge during a meeting with the Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr Sanjiv Kohli.

The envoy will now join nearly two dozen heads of diplomatic missions in Tanzania who are also accredited to EAC.

Mr Kohli said his country was in full support of the EAC ideals and lauded the regional organisation for developing policies and programmes aimed at improving the well being of its citizens.”

He affirmed: “Regional integration is a highly effective means of promoting prosperity through increased trade and investment.”

India, the second strongest economy in Asia after China, has been a traditional East African trading partner for many years.