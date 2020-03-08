World at standstill as coronavirus cases keep on rising

By The Citizen Reporter & Agencies @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Sunday mass around the world will not be held at ease, with the faithful expected to avoid close contact due to safety and the fear of spreading the coronavirus, now named COVID-19.

In Italy, a city with majority Roman Catholic faithful, 197 deaths, due to COVID-19, have been reported so far leading to cancellation of public celebration of mass throughout much of northern part of the city, and upended sacred rituals in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

Italy is Europe’s worst affected country. Scotland captain Stuart Hogg said on Saturday all his squad’s thoughts are with the member of the country’s women’s side who has contracted coronavirus. Scotland has 11 cases of COVID-19.

The unnamed individual is part of the Scotland squad and her positive test for the virus caused Friday’s game against France in the women’s Six Nations to be called off.

“I speak for everyone involved in our squad and we send our best wishes to said player. It’s a huge matter. We’re sending our best wishes and we hope they make a full recovery,” Hogg said ahead of Scotland’s men’s Six Nations match against France in Edinburgh on Sunday.

“It’s a huge thing and we’re in the best possible place with the help of Dr James Robson to make sure we’re doing all the appropriate things. We’re thinking of all the girls,” he added. Hogg, who was named skipper before the competition, said the virus had caused his squad to change their daily routine.

Tanzanians who were set travel next week to Nairobi for a global science conference have to keep waiting as organizers say the health and safety of delegates is at stake due to concerns over the growing risk of the spread and impact of COVID-19 globally. The event was postponed.

The spread of COVID-19 which has so far affected 88 countries has disrupted plans for the over 2,000 delegates from around the world who were to gather in Kenya for the Next Einstein Forum (NEF), a gathering that brings together leading scientists, policy makers, business leaders, journalists, civil society leaders and entrepreneurs.

But the Italian and Kenyan scenario are just a tip of the iceberg for the many regional and global activities that remain on hold or cancelled due to concerns over the life-threatening viral disease. Until yesterday, 98, 192 cases had been confirmed globally, with 17 481 deaths.

Soccer players have held matches in empty stadiums. Milan’s vibrant aperitivo scene has slowed to a halt, and empty trams smell of disinfectant, reports indicate.

The annual TED (Technology, Entertainment and Design) conference, which brings together some of the biggest names in technology and has become famous for revealing cutting-edge developments, will not go ahead as planned.

