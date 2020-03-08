Jobs dominate ACT-Wazalendo debates

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The clamour over unemployment took centre stage yesterday as candidates vying for chairmanship for the opposition party ACT-Wazalendo youth wing sought to win seats, saying they would work to help youth get jobs if elected. Speaking during a meeting on March 7, a candidate, Mr Julius Masabo, said that 800,000 youths finish school each year, but only 5 per cent get employment. “We as young people are demanding for our rights. Justice is not requested, it is demanded,” he said. “There are costs of demanding for justice, but, I will strive to get employment rights.”