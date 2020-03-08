Jobs dominate ACT-Wazalendo debates
Sunday March 8 2020
Dar es Salaam. The clamour over unemployment took centre stage yesterday as candidates vying for chairmanship for the opposition party ACT-Wazalendo youth wing sought to win seats, saying they would work to help youth get jobs if elected. Speaking during a meeting on March 7, a candidate, Mr Julius Masabo, said that 800,000 youths finish school each year, but only 5 per cent get employment. “We as young people are demanding for our rights. Justice is not requested, it is demanded,” he said. “There are costs of demanding for justice, but, I will strive to get employment rights.”
Another candidate, Kudra Abbas, a youth secretary, explained that the party’s chief researcher officer said there was a problem with disrespecting the rights of youths in the country. “70 per cent of the population are youths. Every year there are 1.2 million young people graduating. But many are unemployed,” said Abbas “Within six months I will bring in 1.5 million voters. I will fight for student loans, if I fail, I will resign. I will establish ACT-wazalendo student’s organisation to help students,” he insisted.