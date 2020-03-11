Former President Kikwete to grace Climate Change symposium

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Over 200 environmental experts are expected to attend 6th Climate Changes Symposium and Expo that will be held in Dar es Salaam on March 25 and 26 with the aim of helping Tanzania attain low-carbon and resilience to the inevitable impacts of climate change.

The symposium which is organized by Forum for Climate Change and funded by European Union (EU) will be instrumental in promoting climate accountability and building partnerships for increased climate action.

According to the Forum CC, Tanzania is under climate emergency and like the rest of African countries the impacts of it are overwhelming the people; affect all sectors of development, undermining efforts to achieve development and prosperity.

“The theme aims to encourage interactions between science, policy, practice and research communities, including local authorities, government departments, business and community groups as well as researchers and consultants,” read part of the statement released today.

The statement adds: It will showcase initiatives that demonstrate how these groups can work together to co-produce knowledge, foster innovation and solutions around climate change adaptation. It also covers synergies and trade-offs between adaptation and mitigation.

The symposium will feature panel discussions with expert speakers, side events that will be specific theme focused, as well as exhibitions of innovations and initiatives around climate Change adaptation and mitigation.

The discussions will focus on the main theme of the symposium as well as its relevance in areas of renewable energy, women, governance, climate data, agriculture and climate finance.