By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Chadema Secretary General Dr Vincent Mashinji finally worked out of prison after the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi paid a Sh30 million fine imposed on him by the Kisutu resident magistrate court.

Dr Mashinji and eight Chadema cadres spent last night behind bars after they failed to pay a fine amounting to Sh350 million after they were convicted in seditious and incitement crimes that they were facing.

They were found guilty in 12 out of 13 counts that they were facing at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court. The ruling was delivered by resident magistrate Thomas Simba on March 10, 2020.

According to CCM’s Ideology and Publicity Secretary Mr Humphrey Polepole, the money was raised by CCM members and supporters, who are based in Dar es Salaam.

Shortly after paying the fine, Mr Polepole went to Segerea prison accompanied by several CCM loyalists and left with Dr Mashinji after completing the procedures.

Speaking shortly after he was released, Dr Mashinji thanked CCM members and supporters, who helped him to raise fund for his release.

Advertisement

“I am too grateful to CCM members, who have raised funds for my release because as of yesterevening my family was struggling,” said Dr Mashinji.

Those found guilty by the Kisutu Court alongside Dr Vincent Mashinji, were Chadema Secretary General, John Mnyika, Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar) Salum Mwalimu and Iringa Urban MP Peter Msigwa.

Others, are the Chadema Chairman Freeman Mbowe, Tarime Urban MP, Esther Matiko, Kawe MP, Halima Mdee, Bunda MP Esther Bulaya and Tarime Rural MP, John Heche

They were charged with conspiracy to commit offences, unlawful assembly, rioting after proclamation, raising discontent and ill-will for unlawful purposes, sedition and inciting commission of offenses.