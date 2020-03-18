Kenya coronavirus cases rise to seven
Wednesday March 18 2020
Kenya has confirmed three more coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s infection toll to seven patients with Covid-19.
Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday confirmed that three more patients had tested positive for the virus.
Two of the cases were a couple that travelled from Madrid, Spain on March 4 through Dubai, arriving in Kenya on the March 5.
The third case is a Burundian national who travelled from Dubai, UAE to Kenya. He arrived on March 17 and was picked up by a surveillance team, Mr Kagwe said.
"We are tracing persons who may have been in contact with the patients," he said.
He noted that all cases so far are imported.