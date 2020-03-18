Kenya coronavirus cases rise to seven

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe confirms that three more patients tested positive for the virus.

By Daily Nation

Kenya has confirmed three more coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s infection toll to seven patients with Covid-19.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday confirmed that three more patients had tested positive for the virus.

Two of the cases were a couple that travelled from Madrid, Spain on March 4 through Dubai, arriving in Kenya on the March 5.

The third case is a Burundian national who travelled from Dubai, UAE to Kenya. He arrived on March 17 and was picked up by a surveillance team, Mr Kagwe said.

"We are tracing persons who may have been in contact with the patients," he said.

He noted that all cases so far are imported.