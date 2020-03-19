Coronavirus cases in Tanzania rise to Six

By The Citizen

The ministry of health has on Thursday, March 19, announced that two more people have tested positive of the coronavirus bringing the number to cases to Six.

According to the Minister of health Ms Ummy Mwalimu , two new cases are both male in Dar es Salaam saying they have been isolated and are doing well.

“The first case is of a 40 year old man who travelled to Switzerland, Denmark and France on March 5 and returned on Saturday March 14. The other also a 40-year-old who travelled to South Africa on March 14 and returned to Tanzania on March 17,” reads a statement signed by the minister.

The two new cases are both Tanzanian nationals.

The minister also said they are following up on 66 cases in Dar es Salaam and 46 others in Arusha who might have been in contact with the patients.

The new cases mean there are four cases in Dar es Salaam, one in Arusha, and another in Zanzibar.

All cases according to the authorities at the ministry of health are imported.