By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. One week after the first case was announced in Arusha, confirmed cases in Tanzania have risen to 12, President Magufuli has announced.

In his address to the nation, today March 22, President John Magufuli said the 12 cases include eight Tanzanians and four foreign nationals who are all under medical care.

“Fortunately, all those who have tested positive are doing well and none of them is in a critical condition and no deaths has so far been reported,” said President Magufuli.

He added: The 20 new cases that were tested today have all turned out to be negative including the first case to be reported in Arusha has now tested negative.

He called upon Tanzanian citizens to take additional precaution and follow directives given by the relevant authorities.

As part of the additional measures to curb the spread of the virus, the president announced that with effect from today Tanzania will put all visitors and Tanzanians arriving from the high risk countries under quarantine at their own expenses for 14 days.

President Magufuli also called upon Tanzanians, especially public servants to avoid travel to countries which have recorded high infection rates.

The announcement which echoes measures taken by other African countries comes on a day when neighbouring Uganda confirmed its first Covid-19 case , Ghana and Congo registered first deaths.

In another development, Rwanda imposed a nationwide shutdown and border controls to combat the coronavirus at the weekend in some of the strictest measures taken in Africa, as infections spread across the continent and authorities warn healthcare systems are ill-equipped to cope.

Governments from the Indian Ocean nation of Mauritius to Burkina Faso on the fringes of the Sahara have banned public gatherings, shuttered schools, churches, mosques and bars and closed their airports.

Africa has lagged behind the global curve for coronavirus infections and deaths, but in the past few days has seen a significant rise in cases.