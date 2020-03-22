By Agencies

Dar es Salaam. At least 14 lions that strayed from the Serengeti National Park and wreaked havoc to villages near the park were captured by wildlife authorities, an official said on Saturday.

Mr Nurdin Babu, the Serengeti district commissioner, told a news conference that the 14 lions were captured by wildlife officials between Monday and Friday, bringing to 31 the total number of captured lions in the district.

"The wildlife officials are now in the process of capturing two remaining lions with their cubs," said Babu, adding that the capturing of the two lions will end the nightmare experienced by villagers who spent sleepless nights in fear of the wild animals.

Babu said early this year 17 lions were captured in villages located near the Serengeti National Park and they were relocated to the newly established Burigi-Chato National Park in Geita region, northwest of the country.

Mr John Lendoyani, the Serengeti district wildlife officer, said lions that strayed from the Serengeti National Park raided villages and killed cattle and goats.

The task to capture the lions was conducted by Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority in collaboration with the Tanzania National Parks and the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute.