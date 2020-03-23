By The Citizen Reporter

Botswana’s Health ministry has placed President Mokgweetsi Masisi in self-isolation for 14 days following his visit to Namibia, which has a number of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The Office of the President said in a statement on Monday that Dr Masisi was put in isolation by the Director of Health Services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Malaki Tshipayagae, in line with Botswana’s Public Health Act.

“The rationale for the imposition of self-isolation is that while Namibia has registered three (3) imported cases, and is considered low risk for Covid-19 transmission at the time of His Excellency’s trip to Namibia, the low testing rates in the region makes that determination difficult and there is a high possibility of undetermined local transmission,” the statement said.

“During the time of self-isolation, His Excellency will be tested for Covid-19 prior to being cleared. His Excellency the President will, as such, be working from his official residence but quarantined away from his family.”

The statement added that the same impositions had been extended to the rest of the entourage that travelled with President Masisi to Namibia.

It said Dr Masisi travelled to Namibia on Saturday, March 21, 2020 to seize the opportunity of the presence of other regional leaders in Windhoek to discuss Covid-19 measures taken in countries sharing borders with Botswana.

