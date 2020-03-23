By Nasra Abdallah nabdallah@mwananchi.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava artiste could be under quarantine for the Covid-19, however, amid the gloom, there is something worth smiling at.

The singer who has in recent years had a string of collaborations has become the first African artiste to reach 900 million views on Youtube.

By early morning March 23, the singer who is rocking the airwaves with his hit single Jeje had reached some 903 million viewers on the video viewing platfrom - Youtube.

He beats other starts such as Wizkid who has 792 million views, Nigerian sensation Burnaboy who has 429 million, whereas Davido has 543 million views.

Diamond who started his career just a decade ago with debut single Kamwambie, joined Youtube in June 2011 where apart from his music, he posts diffferent aspects of his life.

With over 3.2 million subcribers on his Youtube channel, the singer among other things he posts behind the scene clips of his videos, his shows both abroad and in Tanzani.

Most popular of the videos is the song ‘Yope remix’ where he featured Innos’ B from Congo, which has so far gained some 73 million views in six months.