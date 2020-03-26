By Exaud Mtei news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es salaam. Chairman of main opposition party Freeman Mbowe has gone into COvid-19 self isolation together with his family after his son was diagnosed with the deadly virus.

On Tuesday it was revealed that Mbowe’s son only identified as Dudley was among the 12 cases which had been confirmed in the country.

Speaking on Clouds FM’s Jahazi, Mbowe said he has decide to lock himself up at his residence in Dodoma as he waits for the tests that will confirm whether he is positive or not.

He said apart from himself, his family that was in close contact with the patient, too, has gone into a quarantine of 14 days as they wait for their diagnosis

“I am in Dodoma because when one member of the family catches the virus there is great possibility that other members also could be affected and that is why I have decided to work from home as of now,” he said.

Mbowe said he met with his son some 12 days ago from the date when he was diagnosed but after that he went to several places where he met many people and it is for that reason that he feels it is safe to self quarantine himself for 14 days.