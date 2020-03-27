Tanzania envoy in Addis recalled over graft claims

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli said yesterday Tanzania has recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia, Ms Naimi Aziz, over allegations of embezzling billions of shillings.

The alleged misappropriation of funds has been exposed by the national audit report.

President Magufuli said at a function to receive annual reports of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) and the National Audit Office (NAOT) billions of shillings have been stolen from the Tanzanian mission.

“I have recalled the ambassador… and this is a lesson that if you spoil things at your work station, you must also get prepared to face the consequences,” said Dr Magufuli at the event broadcast live from the capital, Dodoma.

The Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Mr Charles Kichere, presented his report for the financial year 2018/19, which raises eyebrows over questionable expenditure of some Tanzanian embassies abroad.

He said, for instance, the Brazil, Algeria and Swedish embassies spent about Sh1.02 billion to pay rent for hired embassy buildings, the amount, he said, could have been saved to rehabilitate abandoned embassy buildings.

Last November, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Prof Palamagamba Kabudi said mismanagement of financial resources was one of the biggest challenges facing Tanzanian missions abroad.

He mentioned the embassy of Tanzania in Ethiopia as an example of embezzlement in which the auditors revealed misuse of financial resources.