By Bakari Kiiango news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Police are holding two people over spreading fake covid-19 messages in the process causing panic, the Dar es Salaam special zone Commander Lazaro Mambosasa has confirmed

Speaking at a news conference, Mambosasa said the two who are husband and wife allegedly committed the offence on March 20 while using public transport from Tabata to Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

He named the two as Boniface Elias Mwita 29, and Rosemary Elias Mwita 41, residents of Tabata, a suburb in Dar es Salaam.

According to Mambosasa, the two claimed that government had run short of funds to feed students in schools and they had chosen to take advantage of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

"They also claimed government had no money and were look for funds form developed countries. It was after other passengers had listened to their claims they decided to ask the driver to take the vehicle to police,” Mambosasa said.

Mambosasa further added that Investigations into the case are yet to be complete, promising that the couple will soon be arraigned to face justice.

Authorities have constantly called upon the public to desist from spreading false information regarding the outbreak of the coronavirus which has claimed over 24,000 lives globally.