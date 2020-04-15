The centers are both private and government owned hospitals

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The fight against the Covid-19 infections has been given a boost today after office of Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner named 24 sample collection centres in each of the districts of the commercial capital.

In a statement issued to residents of the city, Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda named health centres and hospitals where residents can have their samples collected.

According to him the aim is to curb the spread of the disease, especially in this period in which there have been increasing cases of coronavirus infection both locally and on a global scale.

“Previously, people suspected to have contracted the disease had to be tested at the National Health Laboratory and had their results released on time as per the guidelines of the ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children,” reads the statement.

The Regional Commissioner says the move comes after a challenge, whereby some people with symptoms of the disease unknowingly go to some health centres and mingle with other people.

This he said is a situation that might, to a large extent, contribute to increase the rate of infections in the region which has so far registered over 30 positive cases.

The selected centers for collecting samples of the coronavirus in Kinondoni District include Mwananyamala Hospital, Magomeni Health Centre, Mikoroshini Health Centre (Msasani), IST Clinic (Masaki), TMJ Hospital (Mikocheni) and Rabininsia Hospital (Wazo).

In Ilala District the centers include Amana Regional Referral Hospital, Mnazi Mmoja Hospital, Buguruni Hospital, Regency Hospital, Muhimbili National Hospital, Aga Khan Hospital and Hindu Mandal Hospital.

In Temeke, residents can have their samples taken at Temeke Regional Referral Hospital, Mbagala Rangi Tatu Hospital, Yombo Health Centre, and TOHS Hospital Chan’ombe.

In Ubungo District residents have been instructed to go to Sinza Hospital, Kimara Health Center, Bochi Hospital, and Mloganzila Specialised Hospital