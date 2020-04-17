Covid-19: President Magufuli urges Tanzanians to turn to God

Magufuli wrote on his twitter handle on Thursday evening as the country recorded 6 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number to 94 with 11 recoveries and 4 deaths.

In his Twitter post, urged Tanzanians to turn to their respective religions in a bid to stop the spread of the disease.

“Fellow Tanzanians, following the coronavirus pandemic, I urge you to use three days from April 17-19 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) to pray to the Almighty Lord who has power over all things to save us from this disease. Let us all pray, each in their own faith, he will listen.”