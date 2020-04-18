Covid-19: Health ministry receives donations worth Sh3.2 billion

The companies include Vodacom Tanzania, Songas , San & Lam , NBC , Yepi Markedzi, TRC , Tuico , Financial Sector Deepening Trust –FSDT and Fiada Letshego Bank .

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The minister of health Ummy Mwalimu has today April 18, received donations worth Sh3.2 billion on behalf of the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa which are meant to galvanize efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

The donations included cash Sh3.185 billion from various companies and personal protective equipment from the Bahari Rotary Club, Dar es Salaam worth Sh15 million.

Ms mwalimu said the donations will be used to purchase protective gear for the frontline health officials and care givers, including capacity building to health staff.

Of the amount received today, telecom company Vodacom Tanzania donated Sh2.3 billion, Songas Sh100 million, San & Lam Sh172 million, NBC Sh80 million, Yepi Markedzi Sh200 million, TRC Sh65 million, Tuico Sh10 million, Financial Sector Deepening Trust –FSDT Sh225 million and Fiada Letshego Bank Sh 33 million.

The minister among other things also announced government’s decision to turn Amana Hospital in Dar es Salaam into a designated Center for treating Covid-19 patients in the city.

“I would like to advise patients with other conditions to go to other hospitals for treatment,” she said.