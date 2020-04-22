Prof Mabula Daudi Mchembe becomes the new permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly, and Children during a challenging time when the country is battling spread of Covid-19.

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has appointed his own assistant as the country’s new chief executive officer for the health ministry on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Prof Mabula Daudi Mchembe becomes the new permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly, and Children during a challenging time when the country is battling spread of Covid-19.

Director of Presidential Communications at State House Gerson Msigwa said from President Magufuli’s hometown of Chato on Wednesday that prior to the new role, Prof Mchembe was the President’s advisor on health issues.

Dr Zainab Abdi Seraphin Chaula, who has been permanent secretary at the Health Ministry becomes the permanent secretary for Communications, a docket within the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications.

Dr Maria Sasabo - who held the communications docket - has retired, the statement reads.

President Magufuli has also appointed Prof Abel Makubi as the country’s new chief medical officer (CMO) .

This comes in the wake of the retirement of Prof Mohamed Bakari Kambi who held the CMO position prior to Prof Makubi’s appointment.

“Prior to the appointment, Prof Makubi was the executive director at the Bugando Medical Centre, a referral hospital in the Lake Zone.