Tanzania: 12 cattle die after drinking poisonous water

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Twelve cattle were yesterday found dead near a gold refinery plant in Shenda village, Mbogwe District, Geita Region, after drinking ‘suspected’ poisonous water.

Halid Komolola, the village chairman confirmed this on Friday, May 1, 2020, when he spoke to The Citizen, saying the incident occurred on Thursday, April 30 at around 10:00am.

Samples from the dead cattle have been taken by local government authorities in the district for a laboratory examination to establish the cause of cattle’s death.

The village chairman further said the dead cattle were yesterday removed from the area and later burnt to ashes for fear that if consumed can cause serious health problems.

The owner of the Gold refinery where the suspected poisonous waters is believed to have leaked from didn’t show up at the scene despite being informed of the incident.

Speaking exclusively to The Citizen over the telephone, another an eye witness, Mr Fedson Nkimanki slammed the owner of the gold refinery plant for a failure to construct a proper infrastructure to store the discharged water from the plant.

“Various local government leaders, police officers and some villagers were present at the scene,” he said.



