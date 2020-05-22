By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda mjacob@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm) has allocated shillings 1.5 billion to sponsor its researchers to conduct productive studies in the country.

The fund is aimed at supporting projects that will investigate the dynamics of Covid-19 including its epidemiological aspects as well as its socio-economic impacts and mitigating measures.

“The disease has led to massive loss of lives worldwide accompanied with serious negative repercussions to the economy, politics and social fabric of many countries in the world. It is this that UDSM seeks to address through research,” reads a statement seen by The Citizen.

The University is calling for proposals basing on the various areas of focus including educational access and equity; Health intervention, technology, ICT… and modelling for development.

According to the statement, the University sets out to conduct inter-disciplinary and multi/trans-disciplinary research by providing research funding to academic staff members.

The institution says that it was reacting amid reports that negative impacts of Covid-19 will likely be more pronounced in developing countries including Tanzania.

“In the 2020/2021 financial year, UDSM through the office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor…has set aside research and innovation grant amounting to Sh1.5 billion for Main Campus,” it reads in part.

“In same line, Dar es Salaam University College of Education (Duce) and Mkwawa University College of Education have set aside Sh200 million each for the initiative,” it adds.