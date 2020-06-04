Chadema open doors for Presidential candidates

By By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda mjacob@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema has flagged off the race for those interested in running for presidency of Tanzania on the party's ticket ahead of the General Elections in October 2020.

This was said by the Party's secretary general John Mnyika during a press conference held at in Dar es Salaam, on June 3, 2020.

Mnyika who doubles as Kibamba MP said that the process would follow the party's guidelines, which calls on all those who are interested to submitt their credentials to the office of the secretary-general, this will be followed by vetting exercise by the executive committee for the final decision.

The interested party members have upto June 15 to submitt their papers.

"According to Chadema's constitution, its rules and procedures, choosing a presidential candidate is an internal party process that will be followed by other measures we will not announce today," said Mnyika.

He said the procedures to be followed would be announced in due course including the election schedule which would include the taking and return of sponsorship forms.

According to him, there will be procedures for the presidential election and the entire nomination process that will run from the executive committee sessions and then be forwarded to the general council.