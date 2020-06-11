Tanzanians stranded in Saudi Arabia to arrive home today

According to a twitter posted by the Ministry, the trip was made possible by the Tanzania embassy in collaboration with the Saudi Arabia government.

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. At least 146 Tanzanians stranded in Saudi Arabia due to Covid-19 will be returning to the country today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

According to a twitter posted by the Ministry, the trip was made possible by the Tanzania embassy in collaboration with the Saudi Arabia government.

The Tanzanians will be returned to the country by Saudi Arabian Airlines.

This comes soon after Air Tanzania Company Ltd (ATCL) announced in May that it will be repatriating Tanzanians who were stranded in the Asian country following the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tanzanian High Commission had revealed some 405 people had registered for the repatriation.

According to reports ATCL managing director Ladislaus Matindi said the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner would leave Tanzania for India in the evening of May 14 and return home the following day in the morning.

Advertisement

“Tanzanians living in India have hired our aircraft to return them home,” Mr Matindi told The Citizen by phone then.

Further this month, ATCL announced that on June 15 it will also operate a second charter evacuation flight from Dar es Salaam to Mumbai to repatriate Tanzanian nationals stranded in India.

The national carrier’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, is slated to leave Dar es Salaam for Mumbai via Delhi at 0600Hrs and arrive in Delhi at 1550Hrs local time.

It will then spend some few hours at Delhi before it departs for Mumbai at 1720Hrs, where it is expected to land at 1910Hrs.