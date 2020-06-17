Participate in Yoga competitions 2020 and win prizes

Vivekananda Cultural Centre

High Commission of India, Dar-es-Salaam

Prepare a three-minute video showing your active yoga workout with a short voice message. Video should be in horizontal or landscape mode. Then, upload it to your Facebook or Twitter. Tag Ministry of Ayushfacebook account https://www.facebook.com/moayush and SVCC, Dar es Salaamhttps://www.facebook.com/Swami-Vivekananda-Cultural-Centre-Dar-es-Salaam-582559985117910/ to that video. Mention following hashtags:#MylifeMyYogaTanzania and hashtag category; For example: #FemaleAdult.

Win a special prize or cash.

A total of 18 cash prizes await prospective winners

Category: Yoga professionals

6 prizes (3 prizes in all male and female groups)

First prize: 300,000

Second prize: 250,000

Third prize: 200,000



Category:Adults (18 years of age and above)

6 prizes (3 prizes in all male and female groups)

First prize: 250,000

Second prize: 200,000

Third prize: 150,000



Category:Youth (under 18 years of age)

6 prizes (3 prizes in all male and female groups)

First prize: 200,000

Second prize: 150,000

Third prize: 100,000



Send your video contest before effective June 21st, 2020. You are all welcome to participate in this. For further information and instruction refer to https://yoga.ayush.gov.in/yoga/ email:diricc.desalaam@mea.gov.in



