Covid 19: Hopes, fears as schools reopening looms

Primary and secondary schools in Tanzania will reopen on June 29 after a drastic fall in Covid-19 cases

By By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda mjacob@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. As June 29 draws closer - the day on which primary and secondary schools will reopen in Tanzania - parents have expressed both suspicion and optimism on the matter.

Parents who spoke to The Citizen yesterday said they were worried that their children may be exposed to the coronavirus while others were hopeful that their children will finish the 2020 academic year safely.

The developments follow President John Magufuli’s order of reopening the schools that were closed in March as one of many measures of controlling the spread of Covid-19.

The Head of State said on Tuesday that Covid-19 cases had gone down enough to warrant resumption of studies.

In response, the minister responsible for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, announced yesterday the procedures that would be followed when schools reopen.

“We will monitor how teaching is conducted to enhance quality and ensure that schools follow Covid-19’s precautions as directed by the ministry of health,” Prof Ndalichako said.

She expressed her belief that by adhering to the safety measures, the country would remain safe and learning proceed as planned.

“…Since we opened colleges and form six classes on June 1, there is not a single student who has been infected with the coronavirus, so we should not be scared but keep on taking precautions,” Prof Ndalichako said.

However, some parents seem to be worried their below-10 children may not be able to follow all the stipulated measures as compared to their counterparts in colleges.

“I’m worried that I might expose my eight-year-old son to Covid-19,” Mwanaisha Shomari told The Citizen, adding, “The government should be fully involved in the safety of our children and not leave all the responsibilities to the schools.”

For Moses Mtalimba of Tabata-Dar es Salaam, the schools reopening comes with great relief.

“I am confident that nothing bad will happen to my four daughters while in school…

“Of course, it would be a relief to me because I was so worried about their future…,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Education minister also announced that all academic programmes in primary and secondary schools will be completed in December this year as she was issuing the schedule for all national examinations in both primary and secondary schools.

The minister said Standard-Seven students will sit for their examinations on October 7 and 8, while Form Two students will sit for theirs from November 9 to November 20, this year.