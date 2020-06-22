Kikwete in landslide election victory after eventful campaigns

Kikwete garnered over 80 percent of the vote in the elections that had been postponed by one-and-a-half months following the sudden death of opposition running mate Jumbe Rajab Jumbe

Dar es Salaam. The October 30, 2005 General Election was postponed following the death of the presidential running mate of the Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) party, Jumbe Rajab Jumbe.

Mr Jumbe died four days before the original polling date, which was pushed back to December 14. All political parties ended their campaigns on December 13 ready for the polls the following day.

However, the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party was rattled when its presidential flagbearer, Mr Jakaya Kikwete, seemingly collapsed on stage while addressing his final presidential campaign rally.

The shocking and sad incident occurred at 5:08pm when Mr Kikwete was addressing supporters and fellow CCM members about the manifestos of his party at the packed Jangwani grounds.

Although many people who were there appeared to be worried, the outgoing President, Benjamin Mkapa, made efforts to calm down the mammoth crowd that had turned up at the ground, saying: “I assure you that the condition of our presidential contestant is good ... So, don’t worry. It is only because of fatigue.

“He moved around the entire country campaigning. You have seen for yourselves how he asked for drinking water, he collapsed before being given the water.”

However, the general public were still gripped by worry until later at night when Mr Kikwete talked to reporters - telling them that he collapsed on the podium because of fatigue caused by a series of campaign rallies that he addressed in different parts of the country for about two weeks.

“And, I even fasted today. So, when I felt that my throat was getting dry, I asked for drinking water that unfortunately took a bit long to be brought,” said Mr Kikwete while flashing a smile for local and foreign reporters who packed his home.

After the climax of campaigns by various political parties, voting was held on December 14 as planned.

According to the results of the presidential election, Mr Kikwete was declared winner by the National Electoral Commission (NEC), getting a big percentage of the votes against his opponents.

At the Diamond Jubilee Hall in Dar es Salaam, the NEC Chairman, Judge Lewis Makame, declared Mr Kikwete the winner, who raked in 9.1 million votes, equivalent to 80.28 percent of all the valid votes cast.

The Civic United Front (CUF) party’s presidential aspirant, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, was declaredsecond winner - with 1,327,125 votes, equivalent to 11.7 percent - while Chadema’s presidential flagbearer, Freeman Mbowe, took third position with 668,756 votes, equivalent to 5.9 percent.

The presidential contestant of the NCCR-Mageuzi party, Dr Sengodo Mvungi, was declared to have collected 55,819 votes - equivalent to 0.49 percent of all the votes - followed by Reverend Christopher Mtikila of the Democratic Party (DP), who garnered 31,083 votes, equivalent to 0.27 percent.

Presidential contender Emmanuel Makaidi of the NLD party was declared to have collected 21,574, equivalent to 0.19 percent while Anna Senkoro of the PPT-Maendeleo party garnered 18,783 votes, equivalent to 0.17 percent of valid votes cast.

Those, who held the last positions in the presidential election results were Prof Leonard Shayo of the Demokrasia Makini Party, who collected 17,070 votes, equivalent to 0.15 percent while Paul Kyara of the Sauti ya Uma party raked in 16,414 votes, equivalent to 0.14 percent.

The number of registered voters, who participated in the polls was 16.4 million, but those, who turned up to vote numbered 11.9 million, equivalent to 72.40 percent of the registered voters.

At least 510,540 votes, equivalent to 4.3 percent of all the votes cast, were spoiled hence making a total of 11.4 million valid votes, equivalent to 95.70 percent of all votes cast.

Shortly after his swearing-in ceremony, on December 23 President Kikwete made the first appointment of Johnson Mwanyika as the Attorney General (AG).

Three days later, on December 29, President Kikwete appointed influential politician and his close friend, Mr Edward Lowassa, Prime Minister of the United Republic of Tanzania. Mr Lowassa was the eighth Prime Minister of the country.

On Wednesday January 4, 2006, President Kikwete unveiled his Cabinet that consisted of 60 ministers and deputy ministers, among whom 40 were new faces while 20 were in the previous government.

President Kikwete spoke of his Cabinet that its formation based on his government’s agendas and duties in the next five years including the sensitivity of different issues and the representation of national unity.

Five new ministries were created by President Kikwete, who also merged several ministries.

New ministries created were those of Public Safety and Security that dealt with the activities of the Police Force only; East African Cooperation; Water; Livestock Development and Information, Culture and Sports.

The creation of the new ministries made a total of 22 ministries and seven ministers in the Ministry of State.

The appointed ministers were Hawa Ghasia (President’s Office, Public Service); Philip Marmo (President’s Office, Good Governance); Kingunge Ngombale-Mwiru (President’s Office, Politics and Social Relations); Hussein Mwinyi (Vice President’s Office, Union); Prof Mark Mwandosya (Vice President’s Office, Environment ); Mizengo Pinda (Prime Minister’s Office, Tamisemi) and Juma Akukweti (Prime Minister’s Office, Parliament).

The other appointed ministers were Dr Asha-Rose Migiro (Foreign Affairs and International Relations); Andrew Chenge (East African Cooperation); Zakia Meghji (Finance); Dr Juma Ngasongwa (Planning, Economy and Empowerment), Nazir Karamagi (Industry, Trade and Marketing); Joseph Mungai (Agriculture, Food and Cooperatives) and Anthony Dialo (Natural Resources and Tourism); Stephen Wassira (Water); Ibrahim Msabaha (Energy and Minerals); Basil Mramba (Infrastructure); Prof David Mwakyusa (Health and Social Welfare) and Margaret Sitta (Education and Vocational Training).

Also on the list of ministers were Prof Peter Msolla (Higher Education, Science and Technology); Prof Jumanne Maghembe (Labour, Employment and Youth Development); John Magufuli (Land, Housing and Settlements Development); Muhammed Seif Khatib (Information, Culture and Sports), Prof Juma Kapuya (Defence and National Service); Harith Bakari Mwapachu (Public Safety and Security); Capt John Chiligati (Home Affairs); Mary Nagu (Constitutional Affairs and Justice); Sofia Simba (Community Development, Gender and Children) and Dr Shukuru Kawambwa (Livestock Development).

Among the deputy ministers appointed were Dr Luka Siyame (State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Disaster Management & HIV/Aids Control Programmes); Celina Kombani (Tamisemi); Balozi Seif Ali Iddi and Dr Cyril Chami (Foreign Affairs and International Relationa); Diodorus Kamala (East African Cooperation); Abdisalaam Issa Khatib and Mustafa Mkulo (Finance), Salome Mbatia (Planning, Economy and Empowerment) and Dr David Mathayo (Industry, Trade and Marketing).

The other deputy ministers were Christopher Chiza and Hezekiah Chibulunje (Agriculture, Food and Cooperatives); Lawrence Masha (Energy and Minerals); Maua Daftari and Dr Milton Mahanga (Infrastructure); Shamsa Mwangunga (Water); Dr Aisha Kigoda (Health and Social Welfare), Mwantumu Mahiza and Ludovick Mwananzila (Education and Vocational Training) and Gaudensia Kabaka (Higher Education, Science and Technology).

On the list of deputy ministers were also Jeremiah Sumari and Daniel Nsanzugwako (Employment and Youth Development), Rita Mlaki (Land, Housing and Settlements Development), Dr Batilda Salha Buriani (Community Development, Gender and Children), Mohamed Aboud (Public Safety and Security), Bernard Membe (Foreign Affairs), Dr Charles Mlingwa (Livestock Development), Zubeir Mhita (Natural Resources), Emmanuel Nchimbi (Information and Culture), Joel Bendera (Sports), Mathias Chikawe (Justice and Constitutional Affairs) and Omar Yusuf Mzee (Defence and National Service).

The above were the ones who formed the Cabinet of Ministers to implement President Jakaya Kikwete’s slogan,“New Spirit, New Strength, New Force.”