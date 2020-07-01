Zitto: It’s time for Membe to join opposition

By The Citizen Reporter

Kilwa. ACT-Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe yesterday wel-comed former Foreign minister Bernard Member to join the opposition.

Mr Zitto said during the party’s indoor meeting in Kilwa Town that the former CCM cadre has an opportunity to unite Tanzanians and push for greater political changes through joining alternative political parties.

“My brother, Benard Membe, has been expelled from CCM. I know he still fights for his membership right there. It is a right step.

“However, the time to bring about changes in our country has come. I ask him to make up his mind and join alternative parties to help push for changes needed by Tanzanians,” he said.

CCM announced they have sacked Mr Membe in February after accusing him of violating the party’s ethics and constitution.

However, the former minister and diplomat who sought the ruling party nomination for presidency in 2015 has consistently questioned his expulsion as unlawful and that he has not been officially informed of the decision.

The ACT-Wazalendo leader, who is in a tour of Southern Tanzania regions reiterated that he was aware that the politician was still fighting to remain in CCM but insisted he was more needed by the opposition this time.

Speaking during an interview with an international media, Membe said there was a possibility for him to contest for presidency through an alternative party although he was still awaiting his fate in CCM.