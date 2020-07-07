Dr Majinge picks Chadema presidential nomination forms

Dr Mayrose Majinge today July 7, became the first woman to pick Presidential nomination forms on Chadema’s ticket, coming good a promise that she made several weeks ago.

Dar es Salaam. Dr Mayrose Majinge today July 7, became the first woman to pick Presidential nomination forms on Chadema’s ticket, coming good a promise that she made several weeks ago.

She was handed over the forms at the party’s headquarters in Dar es Salaam by Chadema’s director of elections Reginald Munisi.

She follows the footsteps of Tindu Lissu who picked the nomination forms on Saturday July 4.

Speaking immediately after picking up the forms Dr Majinge promised that should she be nominated by the party and later granted the mandate by Tanzanians at the October polls, she will work towards building strong administrative institutions.

She also promises to improve the rule of law and do away with some of the laws that she considers to be oppressive and draconian.

The list of her promises includes improving international relations, and delivering of a new constitution.

