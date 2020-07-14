CCM cadres start picking up MP nomination forms countrywide

The cadres have four days to pick the forms with the final date set for Friday July 17 and the final names will be released on Sunday July 19.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. CCM party cadres have today Tuesday July 14 started picking up nomination forms in different parts of the country in their bid to contest for parliamentary seats in the October General Elections.

The cadres have four days to pick the forms with the final date set for Friday July 17 and the final names will be released on Sunday July 19.

In Mbeya, Deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson picked up forms with intentions to unseat the incumbent who is from Chadema Mr Joseph Mbilinyi in the Mbeya Urban Constituency.

In Dar es Salaam, Cleric Josephat Gwajima, Francis Nanai and Abbas Tarimba were early birds who turned up early at CCM offices in Kinondoni to express interest as well as pick up forms.

In Same West Angela Kairuki was handed forms by CCM District Secretary Victoria Mahembe, whereas in Longido, Justine Lendii Logotu also picked up the ruling party’s forms.

Whereas Fred Lowassa son of former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa picked up forms in Monduli

