Mwananchi Communications Limited acting managing director-cum-executive editor Bakari Machumu had an exclusive interview with ACT-Wazalendo chairman and presidential candidate for Zanzibar, Seif Sharif Hamad, on a number of issues. Read on...

Firstly, allow me to congratulate you for being nominated by your party to vie for the Zanzibar presidency. What is your expectation after winning the nomination?

It is every politician’s expectation and desire to win elections. I also expect to win largely due to the fact that we (ACT-Wazalendo) have a strong election manifesto. At the moment, I am just waiting for my name to be approved by the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) so that we can proceed with the other election procedures, including campaigns.

After the successful completion of the party’s primaries, we went to Zanzibar on August 9, where we were warmly received by a multitude people.

From there, on August 11, we went to Pemba where we were also received by many people. The aim of Zanzibar tour was to introduce ourselves to party members and supporters in the Isles.

This is your sixth attempt at the Zanzibar presidency after doing so on five different occasions during your time as member of the Civic United Front (CUF). What motivated you to seek your new party’s endorsement to vie for the highest office in the Clove Isles, pray?

Firstly, I can declare that I won all the previous presidential elections but electoral authorities denied my victories for reasons only known to them. The people of Zanzibar have been supporting me and this can be justified through the way the number of votes in my favour have been going up in each and every election.

Besides, the people of Zanzibar are the ones who have requested me to contest in the elections.

I have always promised to work for the people of Zanzibar even after I was ousted from Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) decades ago.

This time, I hired specialists who conducted a research in the Isles with the aim of identifying the number of people who would vote for me during this year’s General Election.

Despite CCM’s recent claims that I am too old to compete with its nominated Presidential candidate Dr Hussein Mwinyi, the research results showed that a large number of people, particularly the youth, expressed their confidence in me to lead Zanzibar.

When you ditched CUF for ACT-Wazalendo on Monday, March 18, 2019, you were quoted as saying: “Now it is enough; political battles must continue. We have decided to find another platform to practise politics: ACT-Wazalendo...” Exactly what did you mean? Didn’t you have the freedom to engage in politics during your days within CUF where you served as the party’s Secretary-General since September 1992?

During its early days, CUF was very powerful and had a huge influence and following, especially in Zanzibar. It was really a big threat to the ruling party CCM.

The party’s strength then weakened when an unfair political scenario found its way into it. They used my friend Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, who was party chairman to destroy the outfit when he resigned from his position just days to the General Election.

We pleaded with him to hold on to the position until the end of the elections but he totally refused to change his mind.

Those who had lured Prof Lipumba into resigning from CUF in an attempt to kill the party had made a wrong approach as the party became more alive and stronger than before.

This can be justified when, for the first time in its history, CUF won 10 Parliamentary seats in Tanzania Mainland. While in Zanzibar, the number doubled.

Following these achievements, once again Prof Lipumba was used to meddle in CUF’s affairs—supported by the registrar of political parties.

Therefore, when I said that ACT-Wazalendo was the right place for me to exercise and enjoy politics, I meant to say that, here at ACT, the environment is conducive and friendly compared to what had become of CUF after so much interferences.

Therefore, it was the right decision for me to find another platform where I would practise politics - which is ACT-Wazalendo.

Winning the election in Zanzibar was one of the things that you failed to achieve during your days at CUF. Do you think you can achieve it under ACT-Wazalendo?

Hopefully, I will become victorious in this year’s presidential election. This is because I am now in a party that is under the leadership of the right people and who are committed and faithful.

Sometimes, the failures are attributed to betrayal by some unfaithful people in a particular party. But I don’t expect such issues to happen within ACT-Wazalendo.

It is our expectation that if we win the elections, the relevant electoral authorities will declare us winners. And if we lose, then we will be the first to congratulate Dr Hussein Mwinyi and wish him good luck in his new duties.

Personally, I won’t hold grudges against the winner, unless I doubt the election results.

I take this opportunity to request Dr Hussein Mwinyi to also publicly declare that he will accept the defeat in case his party loses this year’s presidential elections.

I also hope that I can win the election under the ACT-Wazalendo if there would be a fair treatment that will enable the parties, especially the opposition, to conduct free campaigns without security organs’ interference - a move that is normally done to favour the ruling party.

I am saying this because the previous elections in Zanzibar were characterized by unequal treatment between the opposition and CCM, attributed to the security organs’ interference in the electoral process.

After the 2015 General Election, all political parties were barred from conducting political rallies and demonstrations. As an opposition party, how did you manage to communicate with your voters, and implement other party affairs without contravening the directive?

With all due respect, President John Magufuli had no legal mandate to ban political rallies; he simply imposed such an embargo.

There is no section in the Constitution that gives a President the mandate to restrict parties from conducting political activities. Therefore, the President had misused his power to weaken opposition parties. I blame the opposition parties especially ACT-Wazalendo and CUF for allowing such a thing to happen.

Speaking of politics and the development agenda, President Magufuli is not the first public figure to promote development agenda in the country; Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Benjamin Mkapa, all promoted the development agenda and at the same time allowed political parties to continue with their activities.

Despite the existence of the single-party system during the leadership of Mwalimu Nyerere, there was freedom of speech in the country.

In fact, there are so many issues that we couldn’t convey to our voters due to the ban on political activities. However, we will share them with the public during the forthcoming election campaigns.

If you are elected President of Zanzibar: what would differentiate your administration from previous ones?

Firstly, I would strengthen unity among the people of Zanzibar as the current CCM administration has proved failure to do so, something which has resulted in the division of people based on political affiliations.

Secondly, my administration would focus on eradicating poverty among Zanzibaris.

Currently, the poverty level is high in Zanzibar as some people can’t even afford a day’s meal.

To address this challenge, if I am elected President, I would improve the Isles’ economic growth by investing massively in aviation and other transport sectors, particularly port operations.

As you know, Zanzibar’s economy is different from Tanzania Mainland’s economy. Tanzania’s is driven by the mining sector and agriculture while Zanzibar’s is driven by the service sector. Therefore, more investment is required in the service sector in order to bolster the Isles’ economic growth.

Last but not least, my administration would focus on creating employment for the youth by supporting initiatives designed to create direct and indirect jobs or supporting the initiatives designed to improve businesses.

This can be achieved by creating a favourable business environment by removing taxes and levies that are a burden in both Zanzibar and Tanzania Mainland.

This move would also help in removing economic barriers that hamper the country’s economic development.

But also, if I am elected the President, I would focus on eradicating corruption in both the public and private sectors which in fact accelerates the deterioration of Isles’ economic growth.

Corruption is seen in road projects and other related construction projects as their values for money are questionable.

What is your perspective on sports development in Zanzibar?

Historically, Zanzibar had many sports; but, currently, only football remains popular. I used to be a certified cricket player, volleyball, and little bit of soccer when I was young. However, even the football which seems to be much liked by young people is so far not given proper priority in Zanzibar.

It is difficult to get good results in football right now since there are no investments. The Zanzibar national football team does not get the proper respect it deserves, sometimes it is difficult for them to even get new jerseys.

If I become the President, I will invest more in sports because they are entertaining, provide employment to young people and give an opportunity to advertise our Zanzibar. I will therefore invest in facilities such as stadia in every district and other required facilities.

On several occasions, you have been quoted as speaking about a Government of National Unity (GNU). How do you assess the current government structure? If you are to be elected President of Zanzibar, would you form a GNU?

GNU is not a personal issue. It is a constitutional arrangement. Zanzibar was at peace during its implementation and we cannot go against the constitutional necessities which run the country.

The Constitution states that the first winner becomes President and the runner-up becomes the first Vice President. Even the structure of the ministerial cabinet depends much on the number of representatives available.

The biggest problem is for CCM cadres who do not want to give me my right of becoming the President, fearing that I would take revenge on them but the fact is that I truly hold no grudges against anyone.

Why should I take revenge? What have they done to me? Sincerely, I would just like to assure them that I have no plans to take revenge on anyone. I will rule the country fairly and as per the laws of the land.

Can you mention anything/issue that you are satisfied with in the current Zanzibar regime and the Union Government of President Magufuli?

Each coin has two sides. Despite numerous shortcomings like infringing democracy and freedom of expression during President John Magufuli’s regime, he got two things right.

I respect President Magufuli for restoring discipline in public service and his attempted fight on grand corruption, something which is different from Zanzibar. However, the achievements are meaningless if he cannot maintain democracy and civic liberties.

Fourth President Jakaya Kikwete, for instance, despite his many shortcomings, remained tolerant to criticism. No President has ever been criticized and, sometimes insulted, like him. But he tolerated it - and for that gained much respect.

Apart from being a politician, who else is ‘Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad?’

Maalim is a husband and father of five daughters. All of them are now married. Only one is married here in Zanzibar. The rest were married outside the country.

Most of my friends are students whom I used to teach when I was a teacher, and a few are my schoolmates from the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) and Makerere University in Uganda.

I entertain jokes with people. I don’t discriminate against anyone, which is probably why people like me. I also like to read fictional books, particularly those carrying themes of activism.

I really like reading ‘fiction’ books and sharing stories with neighbours and friends. My guards sometimes get upset with my behaviour of normally sitting on the sofas with people. They always get upset but I remind them that “you’re guarding me physically but this is my political life”.

I appreciate my wife for her patience and for taking good care of our children because due to my busy schedule, I basically do not have enough time of fulfilling my parental care to our children.

To me, politics is my second wife, my real wife was a teacher but she resigned so that she would take care of the family and children. I pity my family for not spending much time with me because of my tight schedule. My working life is always very tight and full of travels here and there.

My ‘Role Model’ is Prophet Mohammed because I adore his actions. My favourite food is rice of any kind including pilau, and biryani with fish which is quite normal to every person from Zanzibar. I also like maize and cassava flours served with seafoods.

My favourite sport is volleyball, but in football, I am a fan of Simba Sports Club and Manchester United.

What are the biggest tragedies you have ever experienced in your political life that you will never forget?

Being expelled from CCM on groundless allegations - and later detained and imprisoned. These remain my greatest tragedy in politics.

My colleagues and I were falsely accused of being in the opposition. With no evidence, President Julius Nyerere asked me to resign but I disagreed. He threatened me with dismissal from the party, I said ‘Ok’. Then, they expelled me. This was a source of CCM’s natural death in Zanzibar.

After being expelled, I went to Pemba where I met several people but later I was arrested for organizing illegal meetings, something which was untrue. I was jailed and denied bail despite the fact that the offense was not that big. I struggled to get bail but later my charges were changed.

After a long struggle for bail, the judge responsible for my case asked his fellow judge as to how long would they keep me in remand prison. He said he was finding it difficult to decide due to ‘orders from above’.

The offence was changed and I was then charged with the crime of holding confidential documents. I was sentenced to 25 years in prison. The controversy caused a great tension among different quarters around the world. I remember the then German ambassador came to visit me and asked me to abandon my political career.

He told me that he had spoken to the President and that he [the President] had agreed to set me free but on condition that I should not get involved in politics. I said, No. I better spend my whole life in jail than quitting politics.

I told the ambassador how grateful I was for him but reminded him to tell the President that I did not agree with the condition that violated my freedom. Almost a few days later, the Registrar of the High Court called me up and granted me the bail so I took my belongings and left.

On the road, people saw me in a prison vehicle. In a short while, residents of Unguja and Pemba recognized me and started gathering.

The crowd scared the government that soldiers were ordered to surround my house to block anyone who tried to come in.

After being released from prison I got strict conditions. I was not allowed to go beyond the 5-kilometre radius of my house after securing a permit from the court. I was not allowed to meet more than three people at a time. I was ordered to submit my passport.

Fortunately, my lawyers, Lamwai and Mchora, filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal after hearing those conditions. The judges ruled in our favour and ordered my passport back - and I was set free.

How did you get into politics?

Some people told me that I possessed unique leadership qualities, but by then I had never dreamt becoming a politician. I mirrored myself being a great public servant like a permanent secretary in the ministry, but in politics I was just immersed.

I completed Form Six in 1963 but the Revolutionary Government in 1964 banned all Form Six leavers from joining university wanting them to work for the country since all colonial officials were dismissed after the revolution. At that time I had already applied to join Makerere, Oxford and one another from the US, but the government told me to wait.

I (with my colleagues) waited until 1972, when the second phase President gave us a go ahead. I, with 12 other fellows including my students joined the University of Dar es Salaam.

After completing my studies at UDSM, under the regime of Abdul Jumbe, I was selected to work under him as his assistant. At the time of appointment I was in Pemba taking care of my father who was sick. So one day a police officer received a phone call to bring me a ticket to go to Tanga where Mr Jumbe was at his normal work tour in Tanga. So I was told to go to Tanga Region.

When I arrived, he (Jumbe) was still busy with his tour. After coming back he declared that ‘from this time you are a member of the team to my office’. He told the responsible minister about me. Mr Jumbe was the President and chairman of the party so I worked for the party and the government at the same time.

I did my job faithfully. One day, I was summoned to the State House. I did not expect anything new, I just went there expecting to continue with my daily duties.

When I got there I was surprised to see State House officials directing me to occupy a different place other than my usual. Most of those present were ministers and members of the Revolutionary Council. I started thinking that may be I would be given a ministerial post.

When the president arrived, he said that he had made some changes in the Cabinet and had appointed me Minister of Education. I was 33 years old.

In the same year, I had been appointed as the Minister of Education in 1977, the first CCM General Election was held in October. I joined the election as a member of the Revolutionary Council. I did not ask for any position at the moment, but the executive secretary of that time, Mr Pius Msekwa gave me a form to fill, saying that it was an instruction from the chairman.