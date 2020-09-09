NEC unveils names of 15 reinstated Parliamentary aspirants

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam. The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has unveiled names of 15 opposition parliamentary candidates who have have been cleared to continue with election campaigns ahead of the October 28 General Election.

These were initially declared as ineligible but later appealed to the electoral body against their exclusion.

They include; Madoga Saleh (Dodoma Urban), Kurwa Lubuva (Kibiti), Fanuel Mkisi (Vwawa), Mize Haji (Kijini-Unguja North) and Juma Sauti (Chaani-Unguja North) all from opposition party Chadema.

Those from ACT Wazalendo include; Khamis Omar (Tumbe-Pemba North), Ame Sheha (Nungwi-Unguja North) and Kisesa Michael (Mpanda Urban).

Others include; Bashiri Muya (Handeni Rural) and Ali Ali (Wingwi-Pemba North) from Civic United Front (CUF).

Meanwhile, the electoral commission also has released a shortlist of 25 nominated Parliamentary candidates whose appeals have been dismissed. These candidates lodged objections against their nominated opponents in certain constituencies across the country.

Following the dismissal of the appeals, both appellants and respondents in these constituencies have been given NEC’s nod to continue with election campaigns.

The candidates include; Chadema’s parliamentary aspirant for Manyoni East Constituency, Aisha Luja who filed an objection against Chaya Stephen (CCM).

Also on the list is CCM’s Parliamentary aspirant for Kondoa, Dr Ashatu Kijaji (CCM-Kondoa) who filed an objection against Njuki Salim (ACT-Wazalendo), and Idrisa Haji of NCCR Mageuzi against Makame

Mnyaa Mbarawa, CCM’s Parliamentary aspirant for Mkoani Constituency in Pemba South.

Furthermore, NEC also has dismissed 15 appeals filed by disqualified Parliamentary candidates against the Returning Officers (ROs). They include; Bishop Mussa Mlawi, (NCCR-Mageuzi for Dodoma Urban), Salvatory Sege (Chadema for Kilosa), Msabaha Rajabu (CUF for Kilosa) and Felix Marcus (DP for Kilosa).

NEC’s director of elections Dr Wilson Mahare said on Tuesday that the electoral commission will release more appeal results in the coming days.