Burundi President arrives in Tanzania on first foreign visit

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Kigoma. Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye arrived in Kigoma on Saturday for his maiden state visit outside his country since he was sworn-in as the head of state.

Mr Ndayishimiye was received by President John Magufuli at Lake Tanganyika Stadium, where he was accorded a 21 gun salute.

“We will talk about the relations between our countries which are not only neighbours but also its people are relatives,” said Magufuli at the ceremony.

Burundi imports the largest share of its cargo through the port of Dar es Salaam.

The volume of trade between the two countries is about Sh201 billion currently, according to President Magufuli.

Magufuli also said they would talk about the possibility to allow Burundi minerals to trade in Kigoma market as well as building a joint nickel smelting factory.

Mr Ndayishimiye said Tanzania has been close to Burundi from the struggle for independence, peace mediation and hosting of refugees.

“Previously, when Burundians came to Kigoma, you would simply think that things are bad at home but nowadays the situation is different,” said Mr Ndayishimiye who stressed that his country was safe.

Magufuli who is seeking re-election in the ongoing campaigns arrived in Kigoma on Thursday.

“All the best in your campaign and I believe you will win. If Burundians were here, they would without doubt vote for you,” said the Burundi Head of State

“Tanzanians are parents to Burundi because you supported our independence struggle and hosted refugees from our country. I consider Tanzania not a neighbour or friend but a parent. I'm here to learn from you,” Mr Ndayishimiye said.