Ruling party CCM energises campaign with a chopper

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Tabora. The arrival of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate John Magufuli in Tabora on Monday was invigorated by a chopper which the party has started using as part of its campaign fleet.

Magufuli arrived in a party vehicle almost the same time with the helicopter that went several rounds around Ali Hassan Mwinyi Stadium.

“The helicopter is just saluting the party’s chairman Dr Magufuli,” said CCM ideology and publicity secretary Mr Humphrey Polepole.

CCM secretary general Dr Bashiru Ally recently said the party will not use air transport to ferry their candidate and that Magufuli will only use road.

The today’s chopper also did not carry Dr Magufuli but accompanied the party’s main campaign trail from Urambo to Tabora.

Magufuli has been in Tabora since Sunday after he arrived from Kigoma where he campaigned and hosted Burundi president on his first official visit to strengthen trade and economic ties with Tanzania.

On Tuesday, Dr Magufuli is expected address a rally at Uyui in before travelling to Dodoma.

He will have a second break until Saturday when he will start another round of campaign that will take him to Mpwapwa, Iringa, Njombe and Mbeya among other places.

In Tabora, Dr Magufuli promised to address challenges facing tobacco farmers such as access to markets, low prices as well as delayed payment of farmers’ dues.

He also slammed the federal government system which is touted by the main opposition party Chadema.

He said the system threatens national cohesion and may promote tribalism and regional inequalities.