By Alawi Masare

Makambako. CCM’s presidential candidate John Magufuli on Tuesday asked security organs to quickly conclude investigations and consequently take action over killing of the party’s youth wing leader.

Emmanuel Mlelwa, the party’s leader for the universities youth wing in the southern highland zone was killed on September 21, CCM have since linked his death with a political motive.

Police said they are holding four people suspected to have been involved in the killing but investigations are ongoing.

Magufuli who is in Njombe Region where Mlelwa originated, said the incident was unfortunate and ask residents to remain calm.

“Security forces must quickly conclude investigations and take the involved people to the responsible state organs for appropriate actions,” he said as he addressed a rally in Makambako.

“Let’s remain calm and continue with peaceful campaigns. Let us continue telling people what we will do if they vote for us and that is what they want to hear,” he added.

Magufuli started his speech with a moment of silence to remember and pray for Mlelwa before giving the directives to the security organs about the killing.

Magufuli arrived in Njombe region on Tuesday from Iringa where he had rallies on Monday.

On Wednesday, he is expected to hold another rally in Mbeya City.