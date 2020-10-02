The In Focus Masterclass series will feature Kaplan in conversation with prolific film and TV professionals from the continent including Appie Matere, Vuyani Sondlo, and Michael Cross, among others.

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) is excited to launch the In Focus Masterclass Series hosted by South Africa-based film and TV veteran Ken Kaplan! The Series comprises of pre-recorded conversations now available on the MTF Portal.

The masterclass series will see Kaplan in virtual conversation with some of the most formidable creative technical professionals in Africa’s film and TV industry. Kaplan has had over 25 years’ experience in film and TV and has worked on various local and international features as a producer, director, creative executive, and distribution, among others.

Masterclasses have been a crucial feature of the MTF shared-value initiative since its establishment in 2018, and have been held in various African countries in line with one of MultiChoice Africa’s strategy of technical and creative knowledge sharing as a means of empowering emerging and professional creatives.



“Investing in the next generation of storytellers on a technical and creative level is something that has been at the heart of the MTF initiative. We’re excited to launch MTF In Focus, a series of in-depth virtual conversations with leading filmmakers from across the continent,” says ReatileTekateka, Group Executive Head Corporate Affairs: MultiChoice Africa.





The first set of conversations includes Kenyan producer Appie Matere, South African editor and director Vuyani Sondlo, Nigerian director, writer and producer Akin Omotoso, South African documentary filmmaker Michael Cross and cinematographer Kabelo "KB" Thathe. Each week a new conversation with one of the creatives mentioned, will be available for viewing.

The MTF Masterclasses is an important training platform alongside the MTF Academies, a 12-month regional fully funded training programme aimed at upskilling the next generation of passionate young film creatives.

The academy is also the first touchpoint of the MTF shared-value initiative, with a one-of-a-kind curriculum that MultiChoice Africa has tailored alongside its partner Mnet channels as well as its curriculum support partners including theHenley Business School Africa, Pan-Atlantic University in Lagos, Kenyatta University in Nairobi, and the University of Zambia in Lusaka, among others.

The first conversation of In Focus Masterclass series with Kenyan producer, Appie Matere is now available on https://multichoicetalentfactory.com/ for all registered users to access. If you’re not yet registered on the portal, click here to register!

Running order and description for each masterclass:

1. In this MTF "In Focus" Masterclass, Ken Kaplan is in conversation with Appie Matere, leading Kenyan producer based in Nairobi with an impressive list of film and TV credits to her name.

2. Vuyani Sondlo is a South African editor with notable feature films and TV credits to his name. In this MTF "In Focus" Masterclass, Ken Kaplan discusses Vuyani's works on the feature film VAYA (2016), directed by Akin Omotoso, and explores his technique in editing this multi-layered drama.



3. Kabelo "KB" Thathe has steadily made a name for himself as cinematographer in South Africa. In this MTF "In Focus" Masterclass, Ken Kaplan dissects KB's work and his collaboration with director Akin Omotoso on the movie VAYA (2016).

4. In this MTF "In Focus" Masterclass, Ken Kaplan is in conversation with director Akin Omotoso to talk about his early work, his method, his inspirations and his collaboration with other filmmakers and artists.

5. In this MTF "In Focus" Masterclass, Ken Kaplan is in conversation with Michael Cross, a prolific documentary filmmaker, to talk about his process and his approach to his work.

About the MultiChoice Talent Factory:

The African continent is steeped in a rich and diverse history of living passionately through language, art, music, and colourful storytelling. As the continent continues to change rapidly, the entertainment industry has become ever more relevant. MultiChoice Africa has identified an opportunity in this fast-changing environment—one that will have a lasting impact on the industry as a whole. The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) is a multi-tiered training programme (Academies, Masterclasses & Portal) designed by MultiChoice Africa to focus on positively impacting the technical and professional value chain in the film and television industry across the continent. As a business born and bred in Africa, we have a long-term commitment to making a socioeconomic difference in the countries in which we operate. As such, this initiative helps to play a positive role in growing Africa’s creative industries. MTF is a shared-value initiative that provides a platform for the creative industries to develop their talent and engage with one another through their shared passions. Through the MTF Academies (every year, the academies select 60 talented individuals from across 13 countries to participate in a 12-month academic and practical immersion programme including both theory and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling) we are building a pipeline of good local content for our channels whilst the Masterclasses focus on developing technical skills of established creatives in cinematography, audio and storytelling to improve the quality of local productions and are conducted by leading African and international industry experts. The MTF Portal is the golden thread that brings talent and opportunities together on one platform. It is a Pan-African, film and television digital marketplace that offers open, cost-free access to film creatives across the continent to showcase their talent, access opportunities, stay up to date with industry news and expand their industry network. Through this initiative, MultiChoice Africa’s demonstrates its commitment to enriching lives by developing the art of inspired local storytelling and story making, while simultaneously growing a legacy of local content on our DStv, GOtv and Showmax platforms and ultimately continue showcasing Africa’s rich cultural heritage and diversity. More information available on www.multichoicetalentfactory.com