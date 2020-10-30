Dar es Salaam. It has been a mixed bag of fortune for Bongo Flava rappers Joseph Haule alias Prof Jay and Joseph Mbilinyi aka Sugu failed to recapture his Mikumi and Mbeya Urban parliamentary seats respectively.

On the other hand former East Coast crew member Mwana FA comfortably sailed through at his first attempt in elective politics in Muheza Constituency, Tanga.

The 44-year-old Prof Jay, who was defending his seat on a Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) ticket, lost to Denis Lazaro of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM). He garnered 17,375 votes compared to 31,411 for Lazaro.

Famed for Machozi Jasho na Damu, Mapinduzi Halisi, J.O.S.E.P.H, Aluta Continua, and Kazi Kazi albums, the prominent artist known for socio-political commentary and billed as one of the founders of Bongo Flava, was one of the artistes who had made their bid in this year’s polls.

A process that divided the Tanzania music industry right in the middle with some supporting President John Magufuli’s ruling CCM while the rest stuck with the opposition, Chadema.

Some big music stars such as Diamond Platnumz AliKiba,and Harmonize who remixed their popular songs openly campaigned for the president.

