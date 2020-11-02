The Citizen News CUF to boycott all elections until an independent polls body is formed Monday November 2 2020 In Summary Speaking to reporters on Monday, November 2, the party’s chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba said the party will concentrate with the push for the new constitution. By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. The opposition party, Civic United Front (CUF) said it will not participate any election until a free electoral commission is formed.Speaking to reporters on Monday, November 2, the party’s chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba said the party will concentrate with the push for the new constitution."We (CUF) won't engage in any kind of electoral activity in the country. Our job now will be pushing the completion and implementation of the new constitution that aims at the formation of a free and independent electoral commission," he noted.Prof Lipumba also pleaded the Tanzanians to praying so that the Almighty God would punish those played fouls in the general election."I ask you (residents), with your religious beliefs to fast and pray. Let the God be the judge," he said.According to him, the party will also hold talks with international communities to see how they can help to reinstall the democracy Also Read Sudans sign military co-operation deal Nairobi buildings with dark secrets of Kanu era Advertisement In the headlines Chadema’s Mbowe and Lema arrested for planned demos Several opposition leaders and officials are reportedly under arrest as police moved to forestall ATCL all set to resume Mumbai flights Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) is set to resume its Dar es Salaam – Mumbai flights in the Nairobi buildings with dark secrets of Kanu era Police say holding Mazrui, man stabbed to death in riots Mixed messages from foreign leaders greet Magufuli victory Election 2020: Nearly half of 29 million registered voters stayed away Sean Connery: James Bond actor dies aged 90 Uhuru Kenyatta congratulates Magufuli on his re-election