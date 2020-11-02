Four pupils killed instantly after car runs on them

By Rehema Matowo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nyang’hwale. What was meant to be a normal journey - on foot - to and from school ended grievously for four pupils when a car ran over them and killed them almost instantly.

It happened fast but depressingly when a vehicle with registration numbers: T186 DPR, which was being driven by a Nyang’hwale District Council employee, Agustino Simbeye, ran into the four pupils who were on their way to attend classes at Ibambila Primary School.

The Geita Regional Police Commander, Mr Henry Mwaibambe, confirmed the accident which took place on Monday, November 2.

“They were killed instantly when the car ran into them as they were crossing the road to school in the morning,” he said.