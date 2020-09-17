By Agencies

Nairobi. Kenyan authorities have today September 17 announced the closure of a controversial tourist camp along the banks of Mara River that appeared to blocked wildebeest migration between Maasai Mara and the Serengeti.

According to the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) the Mara Ngenche Camp has been closed indefinitely, pending an environmental assessment, Kenya’s Citizen TV has reported.

Four tents within the camp were also discovered to have flouted rules during the tour by government officials

The camp was thrust to the limelight after a video emerged showing its workers driving a pack of Wildebeest from their natural crossing on the Mara River.

The video which went viral on August 13 also showed the camp standing smack in the middle of the animals crossing.

Nagib Popat, the property’s director has, however, reportedly obtained a court order against the closure.