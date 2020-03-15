South Africa citizen from Wuhan pens heartwarming letter to crew
Sunday March 15 2020
Johannesburg. The South Africans from Wuhan are home.
The 146 South Africans arrived in Polokwane on Saturday amid the coronavirus outbreak in China.
One of the citizens has expressed gratitude to the crew and penned a heartwarming letter.
The group will be placed in quarantine for 21 days at The Ranch Resort.
All passengers have been tested prior to the flight back from China, and none were positive for COVID-19.
READ THE LETTER BELOW:
Thank you
On behalf of the evacuees can't thank you enough for taking this beautiful huge risk. I'm sure some of your families disagreed with your decision but regardless of that you came to fetch us.
I personally don't have words to thank all of you
We may not be able to pay you back for this But there's someone above us who's sees our work and bless us abundantly. We really happy to be home.
Thank you for taking care of us. Your names will always be part of our history.
May God bless you and your families.