South Africa citizen from Wuhan pens heartwarming letter to crew

On behalf of the evacuees can't thank you enough for taking this beautiful huge risk. I'm sure some of your families disagreed with your decision but regardless of that you came to fetch us.

I personally don't have words to thank all of you

We may not be able to pay you back for this But there's someone above us who's sees our work and bless us abundantly. We really happy to be home.

Thank you for taking care of us. Your names will always be part of our history.

May God bless you and your families.