ACT-Wazalendo leverages support from Zanzibaris to oust CCM

By Haji Mtumwa @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Unguja. The chief adviser of the opposition party ACT-Wazalendo, Mr Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad is leveraging the support of people in Zanzibar as part of his party’s campaign to oust the ruling party CCM in next year’s general elections.

He believes that for Zanzibaris to live a better life, they must unite to remove CCM from power.

Maalim Seif made the statement on Saturday November 3 while speaking to the ACT-Wazalendo elders and supporters during his one-day visit to Matemwe Mbuyu Tende Village in Unguja North Region.

"My brothers and sisters, let me tell you that there is no party that can liberate Zanzibaris other than ACT,’’ claimed Maalim Seif who defected from the once dominant party in Zanzibar, the Civic United Front (Cuf).

He said ACT-Wazalendo party had no intention of breaking the union and that the party was in support of the union with the interests for both mainland and Zanzibar.

Stressing on equality, he cited an example of the United Nations (UN), saying within the international body, there was no discrimination against even a tiny country, but, he said, all countries were equal.

"Within the United Nations there are countries, whose populations cannot be 200,000 while other countries can each have over a 1billion population, but there is no discrimination against getting justice for all member countries of the intergovernmental organization," said Maalim.

He, therefore, said that the aim of ACT was to see Zanzibar getting justice within the Union as the same as other member countries of the UN.

For his part, the party’s Organization and Election Secretary, Omar Ali Shehe, said ACT was ready to defend all the people and ensure their rights were secured.

For his part, Unguja North Region’s ACT- Wazalendo chairman, Ali Kali Ngwali, called for unity among party members.