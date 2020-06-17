By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda mjacob@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The minister of Education, Science and Technology has announced all academic programs in primary and secondary schools should come end by December 18, while stressing the quality of education to be taken into account.

The head of education docket said this as she issued the schedule for all national examinations in both primary and secondary schools today, 17 June, 2020.

Announcing the timetable, the minister said Standard Seven pupils will write their examinations on October 7 and 8, while Form Two students start from November 9 to November 20.

She said Form Four students will begin their exams on November 23 to December 11, with Standard Four pupils starting their exams from November 25 to 26.

The developments follow President John Magufuli’s order of reopening of both primary and secondary schools that were closed in April in efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The Commander-in-Chief said on Tuesday that Covid-19 cases and new infection have significantly gone down to warrant resumption of studies.

The directive came within three weeks after he had ordered partial reopening of colleges and resumption of sporting activities following a drop in the number of Covid-19 patients.

Prof Ndalichako says they will continue to monitor the progress of the studies to ensure that students get their rights without any further challenges within the remaining period.

“We will monitor how teaching is conducted to enhance quality, but we will also observe closely to ensure that schools follow Covid-19's precautions as directed by the ministry of health,” Prof Ndalichako said.



