Acrimony as EAC budget is reduced to $19 million

By Zephania Ubwani @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Two key organs of the East African Community (EAC) were on collision course on Wednesday during the tabling of the delayed 2020/2021 budget.

Matters were not even rosy despite the welcomed intervention as the earlier estimated funds fell short of expectations as they were cut to $ 19m from the projected $ 29m.

Members of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) where the estimates were tabled in a virtual sitting were critical of the way the Secretariat had handled the issue.

However, in a quick response the secretary general Liberat Mfumukeko flatly denied the charges, saying nothing was left to rot in the preparation of the 2020/2021 budget.

He told the special sitting of Eala that all the requisite budget processes for the Community had been completed by March this year and others were to follow.

"However, you all know what happened later. We had Covid-19 which came with travel restrictions and closure of borders by some of our member states", he said.

Ambassador Mfumukeko also denied that he was intimidating Eala members or cajoling the legislative arm of the Community which has defined oversight powers.

He stated that as a CEO of the regional organization (EAC), he was obliged to ensure the administration of funds conformed with the financial rules and regulations.

"I have to alert the Summit on any serious problem facing the EAC. I am a secretary of the Summit", he pointed out in a well 'attended' virtual sitting of the House.

Earlier, the majority of the MPs expressed their concerns on the entire budget process for the EAC, alleging this time around they were not worked out in time.

Abdi Kadir Aden from Kenya said the delayed budget tabling was a wake up call that each organ of the Community has to perform its duty well.

He said Eala was fully empowered by the EAC Treaty to scrutinize the EAC budget and that the MPs had no personal vendetta against some EAC technocrats.

Ms Fancy Nkuhi from Tanzania said it was disappointing that tabling of the EAC budget had been delayed that much, stalling some operations of the body.

She pleaded with the Secretariat and Eala to work in harmony to ensure such delay did not occur again and not to undermine each organ's mandate.

Kim Gai from South Sudan pleaded for the two organs to work closely "as a Community" instead of each discharging its mandate on its own.

Other MPs who spoke were clear that they would continue to press for payment of their arrears - a raft of allowances - owned to them by EAC.

They gave an ultimatum of up to September 30th to have their claims processed short of which they would take requisite measures, including pushing their demands for the next budget estimates.

The mini budget, also called Vote-on-Account, was tabled in the House by the chairperson of Eala Committee of General Purpose Dennis Namara.

The budgeted funds had been reduced by a third from $ 29.4m as earlier estimates approved by the Council of Ministers indicated to $19.6m.