By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) yesterday began initial talks with the United Kingdom as it makes bold moves to resume direct Dar es Salaam-London flights.



ATCL confirmed last week that it had secured three landing slot pairs for London’s Gatwick Airport, heralding a significant development in its comeback bid, 19 years after it pulled out due to losses.



The airline’s Director for Commercial and Business Development, Mr Patrick Ndekana, is spearheading the negotiations.



The UK is being represented by Mr Andrew Rosendell, a member of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee of UK and Northern Ireland, and British High Commissioner to Dar es Salaam, Ms Sarah Cooke.



“We are discussing with them to see how they can help us ensure the success of this mission to unlock the various opportunities that Tanzania can fetch from the UK,” Mr Ndekana told journalists yesterday.



He said the aim for resuming London flights is to boost tourism arrivals from the UK, and open a channels for other routes, particularly the US. The Dar es Salaam-London route will be operated by the airline’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner (one of two that has been delivered).



Mr Rosendell said the direct flight would be a great opportunity for the two countries to boost trade and promote tourism.



“I am very excited to come here and to hear these plans; people from the UK are keen to come to this country so see the wildlife and see the wonderful opportunities that are available,” he said.



Direct Dar es Salaam-London flights took a hit six years ago when British Airways pulled out along with several other African routes, citing failure to operate profitably.



Since it embarked on its revival mission, ATCL has inaugurated flights to international routes, including Bujumbura and Entebbe within East Africa region, as well as the Comoro islands, Lusaka and Harare.