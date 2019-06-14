By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has issued three free tickets to Johannesburg to winners of its social media quiz.

The winners are Augustine Rutasingwa, Habibi Luzinga and Jeff Nzigo. They will travel on June 28 this year, when the national flag carrier officially starts fyling to South Africa.

“The aim of the contest was to promote our new route and discount for the Johannesburg trip, which is only $299 for a return ticket,” ATCL marketing manager Christina Tungaraza said yesterday. The national carrier will now run a promotion from June 28 to July 15.

A medical student, Luzinga says it will be the first time he’s going to South Africa. “I had a dream to go abroad, but I did not know that the trip would come so soon. I urge Tanzanians to support the government’s efforts to revive Air Tanzania,” he said.

The national airline has already commenced flights to Harare in Zimbabwe, and Lusaka in Zambia.