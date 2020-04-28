Air Tanzania now to fly cargo in passenger cabin

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) is expecting to start flying cargo in the passenger cabin with effect from next week to keep business afloat amidst travel bans and decline in passenger demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

The national carrier, last week, secured the approval from the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) and manufacturers of its aircraft to fly cargo in the passenger cabin, according to the airline’s managing director Ladislaus Matindi.

This suggests that they can now either remove the seats completely or use while the seats are installed but by following instructions of the aircraft manufacturers.

“Cargo is a source of income and we need income,” Mr Matindi told The Citizen on Tuesday April 28.

“This will help to leverage our revenue and lessen the impact of the Covid-19,” he added.

Mr Matindi said ATCL would use all its eight aircrafts on their fleet interchangeably depending on capacity and range.

