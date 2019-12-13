By Jesse Mikofu and Louis Kolumbia @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza/Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli is expected to lead Tanzanians in receiving the country’s newly acquired aircraft that was in November impounded in Canada.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, December 13, 2019, the Mwanza Regional Commissioner John Mongella said the Bombardier Q400 is expected to arrive at Mwanza Airport on Saturday at 4pm.

“I therefore call upon Mwanza residents and nearby regions to arrive at the airport by 2pm. Special arrangement has been put in place to provide citizens with access to the airport,” he said.

This becomes the eighth aircraft to be purchased by President Magufuli administration that assumed power in November 2015 and ATCL authorities confirmed that one more Bombardier was expected to arrive before end of the year.

The aircrafts include two Boeing 787-8 Dream liner, two Airbus A-220-300 and 4 Bombardiers.

The plane’s arrival takes place a day after President Magufuli’s announcement that the aircraft impounded in Canada last month had been released.

Speaking at the CCM National Executive Committee sitting in Mwanza, the president ,however, did not delve into the details that led to the release of the aircraft which was impounded after one Hermanus Steyn filed a claim in Canada.

According to Foreign Affairs Minister Palamagamba Kabudi the seizure was because of a dispute between Tanzania and a South African farmer “seeking compensation for a farm and other properties that was nationalized in the 1980s”.

This was the third seizure incident of an Air Tanzania aircraft, in August; South African authorities impounded an Airbus 220-300 leased by Air Tanzania.