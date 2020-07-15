Airtel Tanzania launches ‘Talk for Free’ campaign

Speaking in Dar es Salaam while announcing the new campaign, the director of Airtel Money services Isack Nchunda said the telco has decided to launch a transact and get free talk time offer to reward customer’s across the country for their loyalty.

By The Citizen Reporter

More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania the Smartphone Network has today July 15, yet proved its innovation and uniqueness in the market by launching an Airtel Money customer drive campaign where Airtel customers will get Free minutes with every transaction they make on Airtel Money.

This includes sending money within the network, cashing out, paybill or buying bundles and airtime.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday while announcing the new campaign, the director of Airtel Money services Isack Nchunda said the telco has decided to launch a transact and get free talk time offer to reward customer’s across the country for their loyalty.

“This offer aims at sensitizing All Mobile Money customers to make use of Airtel Money service while paying for various goods and services to meet their daily needs”, Nchunda said.

According to him, Airtel Money is the fastest growing mobile money service in the country with more than 5million customers, over 100,000 thousand agents and over 1,500 branches.

He added that Airtel Money service has been expanding rapidly in the recent years catering for both urban and rural areas.

Advertisement

“I call upon all Tanzanians and Airtel Money customers generally to continue using their Airtel Money accounts for convenience, affordability and most secured money services,” he said.

Nchunda said that “the Free talk time offer is aimed at influencing adoption of digital payments lifestyle in the country instead of depending on cash payment modes that may not be as secured and reliable.

Speaking at the same event, Airtel Tanzania Director of Communications Beatrice Singano said Airtel prides itself to have the vast mobile money agent network in the country.

“We are keen to continue supporting Government initiatives in making financial inclusion a reality by offering reliable, affordable and secured products and services while at the same time reward our customers for using our Airtel Money Services,” said Ms Singano.