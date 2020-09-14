Airtel happy with the construction of Uhuru Chamwino Hospital

Dodoma. The construction of the Uhuru Hospital in Chamwino District, Dodoma region has been completed by 87 percent after the government fulfilled its commitment of directing Sh2.3 billion towards the construction of the health facility.

This was said by engineer Girimu Kanansi, when Airtel Tanzania officials paid a courtesy call to the hospital site of construction over the weekend.

The construction of the hospital is being carried by Suma JKT.

“Currently we are working on floor finishing, electrical system and plastering, I would like to commend the government in collaboration with Airtel Tanzania for supporting the construction of this hospital which upon completion, will bring health services closer to the people,” said engineer Kanansi.

He said the construction of the hospital was earlier onset to be completed in May this year, but the heavy rains made it was impossible.

According to engineer Kinansi, the hospital is now set to be completed in October.

Airtel Tanzania’s public relations officer Jackson Mmbando said they have been visiting the site of the construction regularly to see its progress.

Bharti Airtel contributed Sh2.3 billion towards the construction of Uhuru Chamwino Hospital in Dodoma.

The money was contributed by Bharti Airtel chairman and according to the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Dotto James, the government saw it wise for the money to be directed towards the construction of the hospital because Chamwino District had no reliable health and residents relied on Dodoma Hospital.