All set for Chadema to unveil ‘top three’ ahead of congress

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Top three names of Chadema cadres that would be submitted to the party’s general congress will be known today after the conclusion of a meeting of the general council.

Chadema will hold its general congress at the Mlimani City in Dar es Salaam tomorrow to pick one name out of three of its cadres that would be passed by the general council to represent the party in this year’s presidential election.

The general council was slated for today after the Central Committee’s analysis of the seven names of cadres who collected and returned nomination forms during the intra-party processes.

The seven aspirants are vice chairman Tundu Lissu, central zone chairman Lazaro Nyalandu, cadres Mayrose Majinge, Isaya Mwita, Rev Leonard Manyama, Gasper Mwanalyela and Neo Simba.

Party’s vice chairman (Zanzibar) Said Issa Mohamed and Hashim Juma Issa collected party’s nomination forms for the Zanzibar presidency.

Therefore, names of approved cadres in tomorrow’s general congress will stand for the party’s presidency in the mainland and Zanzibar.

Yesterday, Chadema leaders were unavailable to provide hints on the findings of the CC and preparation of today’s general council meeting.

Another opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo, would also hold a similar meeting in the city ahead of its general congress slated for August 5, at the Diamond Jubilee Hall in the city.

However, the party would be required to approve former Foreign Affairs minister Bernard Membe and national chairman Seif Sariff Hamad as the United Republic and the Zanzibar presidential candidates respectively.

Reports made it yesterday that during meetings of the two parties were expected to launch their election manifesto that would serve as their 2020-2025 vision if elected to lead the country.

NEC declared Wednesday of October 28, 2020 as an Election Day and that presidential candidates were allowed to start collecting and returning nomination forms between August 5 and August 25, this year.

Candidates for parliamentary seats, membership in the representative council and councilorship will collect and return nomination forms between August 12 and August 25, which is also expected to be the candidate nomination day.