By By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam. Former commissioner general of the Fire and Rescue Force Thobias Andengenye was among nine regional and district commissioners appointed by President John Magufuli yesterday.

Mr Andengenye was publicly sacked by President Magufuli in January along with former Home Affairs minister Kangi Lugola after being implicated in a Sh1trillion suspected procurement of firefighting equipment.

However, the President said last month when opening the Fire and Rescue department headquarters in Dodoma that he has forgiven Mr Andengenye and promised him a new job.

A statement signed by presidential communications director Gerson Msigwa said Mr Andengenye has been appointed the new Kigoma RC.

Mr Andengenye is replacing Brigadier General (rtd) Emmanuel Mganga, who has retired. The Head of State also has appointed former Magu District Commissioner (DC), Dr Philemon Sengati the new Tabora RC, succeeding Mr Aggrey Mwanri, who has retired.

The Head of State has appointed one Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), picked nine district com- missioners (DCs) and replaced a DC.

A director at the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Mariam Mmbaga becomes the new RAS for Simiyu Region, replacing Mr Jumanne Sagini.

Also, the head of Morogoro Pris- ons, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Prisons (SACP) Ismail Mlawa becomes the new Kilombero DC, replacing Mr James Ihunyo who has retired.

“The Dodoma regional CCM secretary, Jamila Yusuf, becomes the new Mpanda DC in Rukwa Region, succeeding Lilian Matinga, who has retired,” according to the statement.

President Magufuli has also appointed Mr Martine Ntemo to suc- ceed Ms Asumpter Mshama who has retired as Kibaha DC. Other appointed DCs and their respective workstations in brackets are; Salum Kali (Magu); Wilson Shimo (Nyang’wale); Mathias Kahabi (Biharamulo); Abbas Kayanda (Karatu); Lazaro Twange (Babati) and Toba Nguvila (Handeni).